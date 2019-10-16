As we told you last night, Bernie Sanders mentioned that a “special guest” would be with him at a weekend rally in the Bronx. It’s being reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Sanders at the event, as will two other “squad” members:

So it’ll be AOC’s “squad” minus one. Here’s why:

But that doesn’t mean they’re not still “sisters in service”:

Sanders will have to be happy with only 3/4ths of the Squad on board the Bernie Train.

