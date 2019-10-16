As we told you last night, Bernie Sanders mentioned that a “special guest” would be with him at a weekend rally in the Bronx. It’s being reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Sanders at the event, as will two other “squad” members:

New: Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also endorse Sanders, according to source. AOC will, as @daveweigel and @WaPoSean first reported, will do the same on Saturday in NYC. — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 16, 2019

So it’ll be AOC’s “squad” minus one. Here’s why:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who represents part of Elizabeth Warren's hometown of Cambridge (though Warren herself is in Katherine Clark's district next door) will NOT be joining the rest of "The Squad" at Bernie Sanders' rally Saturday, per spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/M4HAytqpTT — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 16, 2019

.@AyannaPressley is the lone holdout in the Squad after AOC, Omar and Tlaib endorse Sanders. Sounds like it will stay that way, per Pressley’s spokeswoman: “Ayanna has tremendous respect for her sisters-in-service. Ultimately, these political decisions are made as individuals.” — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) October 16, 2019

The squad (minus Pressley)breaks for Bernie:https://t.co/eIgfoo8k5A — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 16, 2019

But that doesn’t mean they’re not still “sisters in service”:

Sanders will have to be happy with only 3/4ths of the Squad on board the Bernie Train.

Bernie endorsed by The Squ- https://t.co/lRtiZFDYMR — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 16, 2019