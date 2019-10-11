The next Democrat debate is Tuesday, and Joe Biden’s campaign has already reportedly been warning other participants about mentioning anything about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine:
New: Joe Biden’s campaign sternly warns anyone who “calls themselves a ‘Democrat’” not to repeat “discredited lies” about Biden and his son at the debate. Or they’d be “making a profound statement about themselves.”
w/ @tylerpager 👇https://t.co/RTpcSsUGIj
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 11, 2019
Uh oh!
STRONG LETTER TO FOLLOW https://t.co/Ivz7tWVClP
— WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) October 11, 2019
We wouldn’t doubt it.
That’s his way of telling the entire MSM to keep quiet.
— Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 11, 2019
And Joe’s certainly not shy about doing that.
The Biden team's Manipulation Game is strong. (and creepy)
— #justagirl (@she_brews11) October 11, 2019
Americans love to be threatened at debates.
— Apocalit (@listolyman) October 11, 2019
This is really suspicious. https://t.co/CzEzug9ANy
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 11, 2019
If you can take the heat then get out. Seriously it’s a primary and not a cocktail party. https://t.co/FkyCOWQGVN
— Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) October 11, 2019
Sometimes I think the only thing holding Washington DC together is the mutually assured destruction of secret keeping.
— Uncle Tom (@UncleTom2019) October 11, 2019
What if they're not discredited?
Biden must be getting increasingly worried if he's going this route. https://t.co/HHD3jxvYI4
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 11, 2019
This statement is living proof that Biden knows Tulsi is about to suplex him on Tuesday https://t.co/ToZYzbaS5M
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 11, 2019
Gabbard has threatened to boycott the debate but if she does participate and confronts Biden we’ll be here for it!