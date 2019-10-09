As Twitchy told you yesterday, the United Nations is reportedly running a deficit of $230 million and might run out of money by the end of the month. President Trump had this to say about it:

So make all Member Countries pay, not just the United States! https://t.co/IVbE4MqBVl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power came rushing in to defend their honor against Trump with this bit of information:

Just another diversionary lie from @realDonaldTrump. Other countries in fact pay 78% of @UN budget. They also provide nearly 100 percent of the 100,000 soldiers & police who help stabilize dangerous places like Mali & Lebanon where the US has important national security interests https://t.co/6XLLd8GF0R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) October 9, 2019

Many spotted Power making a great point, albeit not the one she thinks she’s making:

So…195 countries pay 78% percent & the US pays 22% and you don’t see this as an imbalance? M’kay. (193 members, 2 observers) https://t.co/YwBgcygtw6 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 9, 2019

The US, with less than 5% of the world's population, pays 22% of the UN budget. I thought you leftists believed in everyone paying their "fair share". https://t.co/IQw57LTVvZ — Jeff McIrish (@JeffMcIrish) October 9, 2019

It was nice of Power to help point this out!

We pay 22% of their bloated budget. While, 192 countries pay the remaining 78%. You guys are crazy. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 9, 2019

195 other countries pay a total of 78%. When you break this down into the minuscule percentage EACH country pays compared to the US, it is outrageous🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) October 9, 2019

So one country pays nearly a quarter of the budget? Seems fair. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) October 9, 2019

Talk about diversionary. 195 countries pay 78%? And we pay 22%? He’s right. — Karen Paul (@KPBeachGirl) October 9, 2019

So then why is the UN going broke? Honestly these people don’t realize how dumb they sound to the majority of taxpayers. Hey what’s new @SamanthaJPower also thought unmasking citizens was perfect 👌 — L Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) October 9, 2019

Ouch.