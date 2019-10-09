As Twitchy told you yesterday, the United Nations is reportedly running a deficit of $230 million and might run out of money by the end of the month. President Trump had this to say about it:

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power came rushing in to defend their honor against Trump with this bit of information:

Many spotted Power making a great point, albeit not the one she thinks she’s making:

It was nice of Power to help point this out!

Ouch.

