If the United Nations runs out of money, does that mean we can kick it out of the U.N. building and put something useful there?

According to CBS News, the U.N. is running a $230 million deficit and might run out of money by the end of the month.

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million and may run out of money by the of end October, Secretary General Antonio Guterres says in a letter obtained by CBS News' @PamelaFalk https://t.co/stjJSKn8kv pic.twitter.com/4Rw2CQcVTZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 8, 2019

Let's hope — The Wolf (@Wolfie2424) October 8, 2019

Good. — 🕶️🎧 🎹 Γυζζψ Βοωεν 🎧 🎹🤙🏾 (@IAmGuzzyBowen) October 8, 2019

CBS News reports:

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October. In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by CBS News’ Pamela Falk, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid. “Member States have paid only 70 percent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month,” he wrote. To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

First of all, 37,000 employees? And second, shouldn’t the U.N. already have cut way back on official travel to reduce carbon emissions? Third, has anyone figured out what the U.N. actually does?

Guess what? There won’t be any coming from the US. Time to decamp to Geneva — permanently. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) October 8, 2019

This news made my day.

People don’t sound very broken up about this.

