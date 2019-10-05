One thing we know for sure about Joe Biden these days is that he does not like it when reporters ask questions about his son and Ukraine. But when it comes to the subject of impeachment, Biden’s a little more on the fence:

New: Joe Biden doesn't say if he'd vote to convict and remove Trump from office if he were in the Senate. "I am not going to speculate what I would do in the Senate," he tells reporters in Los Angeles.https://t.co/SwaLprMZ2c — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2019

Pollster Nate Silver, who recently wondered why Joe Biden isn’t fundraising more aggressively off the story involving Trump and Ukraine, also doesn’t know why Biden isn’t being more aggressive with his rhetoric about Trump’s impeachment:

Don't get what Biden's doing here. Maybe there's an very thin limb where you can support an impeachment inquiry but not necessarily removal from office. But you probably shouldn't be on that limb when the basis of impeachment is POTUS ginning up a scandal about you & your son! https://t.co/a9va5HWqia — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 5, 2019

Maybe the Biden campaign should just try and hire Silver as an adviser.

"Ginning up" lol ok — eric (@eriContrarian) October 5, 2019

I find it amusing that Nate is so indignant on behalf of Biden here. Trump notwithstanding, most of America thinks there's kind of a problem with the former VP selling his influence to get his unqualified son a position on the board of a foreign oil company. https://t.co/BKyh3Hfsvg — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 5, 2019

Ginning up scandal: talking about fact that Hunter traveled with Joe on state business, then immediately after received lucrative jobs and business deals from foreign nations. Bidens play is he is wisely trying to let this all blow over with less discussion of details. https://t.co/jJnjUfB7Sq — Ken Romero (@kbr288) October 5, 2019

If Biden keeps sliding in the polls maybe he’ll get a little more vocal on the issue of potential Trump impeachment.