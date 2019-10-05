One thing we know for sure about Joe Biden these days is that he does not like it when reporters ask questions about his son and Ukraine. But when it comes to the subject of impeachment, Biden’s a little more on the fence:

Pollster Nate Silver, who recently wondered why Joe Biden isn’t fundraising more aggressively off the story involving Trump and Ukraine, also doesn’t know why Biden isn’t being more aggressive with his rhetoric about Trump’s impeachment:

Trending

Maybe the Biden campaign should just try and hire Silver as an adviser.

If Biden keeps sliding in the polls maybe he’ll get a little more vocal on the issue of potential Trump impeachment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentJoe BidenNate Silver