It’s looking like the woman who was yelling “eat the babies” to save the world from climate change at a Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall meeting last night was an activist of some sort. If you missed it here’s the video:

Sen. Ted Cruz noticed that nobody in the video reacted much one way or another:

Trending

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who last night slammed “right-wingers” for mocking the situation involving a woman AOC suspected at the time might have mental health issues, responded to Cruz this way after his tweet:

Just imagine if Cruz (or any other Republicans) was the one who took that approach.

The real answer might be something closer to this:

Our thoughts exactly!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCClimate changeTed Cruztown hall meeting