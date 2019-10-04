It’s looking like the woman who was yelling “eat the babies” to save the world from climate change at a Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall meeting last night was an activist of some sort. If you missed it here’s the video:

One of Ocasio-Cortez's constituents loses her mind over climate change during AOC's townhall, claims we only have a few months left: "We got to start eating babies! We don't have enough time! … We have to get rid of the babies! … We need to eat the babies!" pic.twitter.com/uVmOnboluI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

Sen. Ted Cruz noticed that nobody in the video reacted much one way or another:

LaRouche campaign plants deranged questioner who asks @AOC if we should “eat our babies” to protect the environment. Neither AOC nor the crowd reacts. Here’s a Q: is anyone going to create a Twitter meme “AOC ate my son”? Swift & I could use some company…. https://t.co/69sxtyCutt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 4, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who last night slammed “right-wingers” for mocking the situation involving a woman AOC suspected at the time might have mental health issues, responded to Cruz this way after his tweet:

Nobody reacted to this lady because this is New York City and Trump plants are amateurs compared to what we deal with on the NYC subway system 🚊 https://t.co/pooOW9JDXg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

Just imagine if Cruz (or any other Republicans) was the one who took that approach.

Yesterday, she was upset that the right was being cruel to this poor woman. Today, she’s making fun of New York City’s undesirables on the subway. https://t.co/nrFq5bOwiZ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2019

Hmm…so the mentally ill are funny. Got it. https://t.co/LpBAMAiK3Q — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 4, 2019

The real answer might be something closer to this:

No body reacted because AOC's positions are so ridiculously stupid that no one knew if this were staged or an actual supporter. #EatTheBabies https://t.co/P0t5BOJDi0 — I'm supposed to be whistle-blowing right now… (@hereforthejava) October 4, 2019

Our thoughts exactly!