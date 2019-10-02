We’ve already told you about Cory Booker going full Beto with his “mandatory buyback” proposal at MSNBC’s Gun Safety Forum. Up next, Pete Buttigieg helped explain what it’s really all about:

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says his far-left gun control plan is “about power” pic.twitter.com/vlUnTEkuMe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2019

It’s always nice when they just come right out and say it.

Today in saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/QQZZGF4XZ7 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 2, 2019

Oops!

No joke. (Also there are no loopholes, only criminal acts; abusers are barred by fed law; and NFA prevents people from carrying what active duty carries. Three strikes, Mayor.) https://t.co/kE6hzcfnr7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2019

Dems like Buttigieg don’t care about what is or isn’t factual as long as they’re pushing their narrative forward as fast as they can.

Yes, it IS about power Pete. It is about the power to disarm citizens to eliminate their ability to resist government tyranny. Democrats unquenchable thirst for power will not end until all of your rights are taken without due process. https://t.co/iiUzxbld0p — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 2, 2019

That's what gun control has always been about. https://t.co/HgFpXwsSzi — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) October 2, 2019

Oops it just slipped out of his mouth, they are confessing the truth little by little. — Rene The One & Only (@ReneTheOneOnly1) October 2, 2019