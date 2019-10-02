At a gun control discussion today, Dem candidate Cory Booker did his best Beto O’Rourke impression with this statement:
Cory Booker just said he supports a mandatory buyback of assault rifles at MSNBC forum. pic.twitter.com/tus8FGNgHD
— Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 2, 2019
Booker says warnings about what would happen next are NRA propaganda:
Booker arguing hard for a mandatory assault weapons buyback. Says the idea that federal agents will show up at your door and grab your guns is "NRA fearmongering."
— Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) October 2, 2019
Well, then what would happen if people didn’t let the government “buy back” their weapons?
Taking people's guns away by force is what a civil war would look like https://t.co/TPd12oZITM
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2019
mandatory buyback = confiscation
— SD (@SDannny44) October 2, 2019
Did he happen to define "assault rifles", or nah?
— Senior Wiener (@senior_wiener) October 2, 2019
“Assault rifles” are whatever Dems say they are.