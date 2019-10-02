At a gun control discussion today, Dem candidate Cory Booker did his best Beto O’Rourke impression with this statement:

Booker says warnings about what would happen next are NRA propaganda:

Well, then what would happen if people didn’t let the government “buy back” their weapons?

“Assault rifles” are whatever Dems say they are.

