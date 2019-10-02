At a gun control discussion today, Dem candidate Cory Booker did his best Beto O’Rourke impression with this statement:

Cory Booker just said he supports a mandatory buyback of assault rifles at MSNBC forum. pic.twitter.com/tus8FGNgHD — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 2, 2019

Booker says warnings about what would happen next are NRA propaganda:

Booker arguing hard for a mandatory assault weapons buyback. Says the idea that federal agents will show up at your door and grab your guns is "NRA fearmongering." — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) October 2, 2019

Well, then what would happen if people didn’t let the government “buy back” their weapons?

Taking people's guns away by force is what a civil war would look like https://t.co/TPd12oZITM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2019

mandatory buyback = confiscation — SD (@SDannny44) October 2, 2019

Did he happen to define "assault rifles", or nah? — Senior Wiener (@senior_wiener) October 2, 2019

“Assault rifles” are whatever Dems say they are.