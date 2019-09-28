On HBO’s “Real Time” last night, Bill Maher started off his comments about Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine this way:

Bill Maher: Hunter Biden "was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden, by a gas company in Ukraine, this super corrupt country." pic.twitter.com/u1Pp0yi9Zi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2019

Maher added that Rachel Maddow would be in full hyperventilation mode if the subject of the story involved the son of a Republican:

“The more I read about this- no, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just- why can’t politicians tell their f—–‘ kids, ‘Get a job, get a godd–n job!”” Maher told the panel. “This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad.’

“It does sound like something Don Jr. would do,” Maher said. “And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about

There’s no doubt about this:

Maher on Hunter Biden's Ukraine ties: "If Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about" https://t.co/8vlKmPqTmB pic.twitter.com/LuoXqtbwgH — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2019

That take is getting Maher some blowback from the anti-Trump Resistance, but he’ll probably say something they agree with soon enough.

Read the comments. Libs are scared and only know hypocrisy https://t.co/cDCsoVbQFk — Kenny Vader (@vader_kenny) September 28, 2019

When you've lost Bill Maher. . . https://t.co/Wl88p5hYUu — William Owen (@Bill_Owen) September 28, 2019

Bill Maher speaking out against a democratic candidate’s son?! Did I wake up on the wrong side of the bed this morning?? — Mike Zeman (@__Zeman52) September 28, 2019

This is absolutely 100% true. Maher accidentally got it right this time. — Thought Criminal (@thunder0291) September 28, 2019

Maher is starting to make sense. Scary times!!! https://t.co/km7glkHnbW — Don Polo (@DonPolo03816212) September 28, 2019

