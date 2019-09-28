On HBO’s “Real Time” last night, Bill Maher started off his comments about Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine this way:

Maher added that Rachel Maddow would be in full hyperventilation mode if the subject of the story involved the son of a Republican:

“The more I read about this- no, I don’t think he was doing something terrible in Ukraine, but it’s just- why can’t politicians tell their f—–‘ kids, ‘Get a job, get a godd–n job!”” Maher told the panel. “This kid was paid $600,000 because his name is Biden by a gas company in Ukraine, this super-corrupt country that just had a revolution to get rid of corruption. It just looks bad.’
[…]
“It does sound like something Don Jr. would do,” Maher said. “And if Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about

There’s no doubt about this:

That take is getting Maher some blowback from the anti-Trump Resistance, but he’ll probably say something they agree with soon enough.

