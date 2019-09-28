Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan had high praise for the whistleblower who came forward to give Adam Schiff and others a fresh impeachment bone to chew on. This morning Brennan called on more whistleblowers to come forward:

A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute. If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Trump or someone doing his bidding, now is the time to report it. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 28, 2019

Nobody tell Brennan how that could backfire:

Brennan and other former intelligence community officials who are now part of the anti-Trump Resistance should be careful what they ask for.

And now it’s so easy, you can report 2nd hand info. — Tony Diaz del Valle (@TDDV) September 28, 2019

Now that even gossip is acceptable the Left might not like the new rules.