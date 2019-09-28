Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan had high praise for the whistleblower who came forward to give Adam Schiff and others a fresh impeachment bone to chew on. This morning Brennan called on more whistleblowers to come forward:

Nobody tell Brennan how that could backfire:

Brennan and other former intelligence community officials who are now part of the anti-Trump Resistance should be careful what they ask for.

Now that even gossip is acceptable the Left might not like the new rules.

