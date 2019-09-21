As we told you earlier today, Joe Biden was furious after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him if he’d ever discussed his son’s overseas business with him. Biden flatly denied ever speaking with his son about the topic and told Doocy he was “asking the wrong question”:

Joe Biden gets fired up when Fox News' Peter Doocy asks him how many times he discussed overseas business dealings with Hunter, insisting that he's "never spoken" with his son about that before demanding that Doocy "ask the right questions" as it relates to Trump. pic.twitter.com/UU78mddkxC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 21, 2019

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko has a two-tweet analysis of what Biden said:

Joe Biden just said he *never* discussed his son's foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China, etc) What? He was VP, making diplomatic overtures & decisions, dropping the hammer on foreign leaders. If he didn't try to identify his own conflicts of interest, that's a big problem — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 21, 2019

Here's a problem: Joe Biden *did* discuss overseas business with his son Hunter, at least once. This is from The New Yorker, about 2 months ago. https://t.co/QzfeWoopn7 pic.twitter.com/jOZmV9sQPf — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 21, 2019

So maybe, to paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘never’ is”?

Yeah, one of those "it depends on what the meaning of 'discussed' is." https://t.co/4hlHaP3Tjp — Sanguine (@SuzyQue1023) September 21, 2019

Is this the reason Joe "I never talked to my son about it" Biden wants the press to stop asking him questions?? 👇👇 https://t.co/FnBsdiXqlL — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 21, 2019

Stay tuned!