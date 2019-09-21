As we told you earlier today, Joe Biden was furious after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked him if he’d ever discussed his son’s overseas business with him. Biden flatly denied ever speaking with his son about the topic and told Doocy he was “asking the wrong question”:

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko has a two-tweet analysis of what Biden said:

So maybe, to paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘never’ is”?

Stay tuned!

