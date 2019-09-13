There were a lot of unconstitutional ideas being proposed on the stage at last night’s Democrat debate, and one from Kamala Harris was so bad that Joe Biden had to take issue with its constitutionality. But what did Harris do? Gave it all a big, dismissive laugh:

It’s always nice when they let the mask fall all the way to the floor:

Combine that with things like Beto O’Rourke’s pledge to confiscate guns and the general lack of regard for due process and the Democrats are going all out to get Trump re-elected:

She’s from the government and she’s here to “help.”

