There were a lot of unconstitutional ideas being proposed on the stage at last night’s Democrat debate, and one from Kamala Harris was so bad that Joe Biden had to take issue with its constitutionality. But what did Harris do? Gave it all a big, dismissive laugh:

The most depressing part about tonight's #DemocraticDebate is when @KamalaHarris replied to @JoeBiden's claim that her proposed exec order would be unconstitutional by *laughing* and blithely saying "instead of saying no we can't, how about yes we can" and listing Very Bad Things pic.twitter.com/32RboFItXL — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) September 13, 2019

It’s always nice when they let the mask fall all the way to the floor:

Well, this is frightening. — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) September 13, 2019

She’s an authoritarian. The primary theme of her campaign has been punishment. And the arrogance is obvious. If one of the older frontrunners picks her as Veep, she will be toxic. https://t.co/u3A6S3F0aP — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 13, 2019

We had a Democrat on stage basically say "The Constitution is irrelevant" and the crowd applauded. Tell me again why these people deserve my vote any more than Trump does? If you aren't going to defend the Constitution…I have no time for you. https://t.co/oEbI5fEd4z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2019

Combine that with things like Beto O’Rourke’s pledge to confiscate guns and the general lack of regard for due process and the Democrats are going all out to get Trump re-elected:

I still can’t get over this. https://t.co/NxESnJns6Q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2019

Her Joker laugh as she tap dances with authoritarianism is what really blows me away. https://t.co/1nkJRXtAHl — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) September 13, 2019

This is the sound of a presidential candidate who burned one on the way over. https://t.co/PoPeDzDqnO — CLA (@ConservativeLA) September 13, 2019

Was that one of the weirdest things in a debate in a long time or what? The tone, the laugh and the weird attempt at trying to be likable was cringing. https://t.co/D5pvIVChA5 — Truth 2 Power (@AJS_9999) September 13, 2019

Her nervous laugh is cringe worthy — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) September 13, 2019

She’s Obama’s protege. The Constitution isn’t important to her. — Wendy0027 (@Wendy00271) September 13, 2019

When Joe Biden is the one asking another candidate to adhere to the Constitution you know we're screwed — Me (@hot_cinnamon89) September 13, 2019

Good grief, this is miserable. Kamala is like nails on a chalkboard. She's the mean teacher and she WILL take away your recess….EVERY DAY for your own good. https://t.co/D9RsoEloy3 — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) September 13, 2019

She’s from the government and she’s here to “help.”

***

Related:

Kamala Harris delivers her opening debate statement directly to President Trump, who’s not watching