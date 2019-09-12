Kamala Harris thought she’d take the fight at Thursday night’s Democratic debate straight to the president by addressing him in her opening statement, saying, “I know you’re watching.”

Kamala Harris directs her opening statement to Donald Trump who she "knows is watching." pic.twitter.com/gXAMuzyjcV — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 13, 2019

Um, no. The president was in Baltimore giving a speech at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner.

Kamala Harris: We all know President Trump is watching Fact Check:https://t.co/g0vpKGkLxh — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 13, 2019

“Donald Trump, I know you’re watching,” Harris says.

In other words, it was a lie, but a lie that the Democrats in the debate audience really liked.