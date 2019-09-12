Kamala Harris thought she’d take the fight at Thursday night’s Democratic debate straight to the president by addressing him in her opening statement, saying, “I know you’re watching.”

Um, no. The president was in Baltimore giving a speech at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner.

Trending

In other words, it was a lie, but a lie that the Democrats in the debate audience really liked.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BaltimoreDemocratic debateDonald TrumpfundraiserKamala Harrisknow you're watching