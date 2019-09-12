As we told you a little while ago, Beto O’Rourke has been getting warmed up for the Dem debate tonight by playing the drums — or at least trying to play the drums. But ABC News has a request for the candidates that risks stealing some of Beto’s thunder:
ABC puts Democrats on notice: no profanity at tonight’s debate. https://t.co/5GRIDuRvlh
— Patrick Healy (@patrickhealynyt) September 12, 2019
Oh no!
But how will they show how woke and tough they are without an f-bomb?
— Melton Freely (@FreelyMelton) September 12, 2019
Some of the candidates’ hands will be tied a little tighter than others:
— sarainitaly🌷🍓🌷🍓 (@sarainitaly) September 12, 2019
@HereComesTrebil Beto be like.. https://t.co/7JQeoj8j4E pic.twitter.com/7HoHLtv3yH
— chris (@CMBear10) September 12, 2019
Curious to see what consequences are in store for anyone who doesn't heed this warning… https://t.co/63M7zfiJNF
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 12, 2019
Maybe here’s a last-ditch option for O’Rourke:
Beto can just swear in Spanish
— Ben Abrahamse (@babrahamse) September 12, 2019