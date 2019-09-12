Beto O’Rourke’s poll numbers suggest that not too many people like him. But honestly, we’re starting to wonder if America’s just taking a cue from him. Because come on … how can someone with self-respect actually allow himself to be filmed in a state like this?

How @BetoORourke is getting pumped for the Democratic debates tonight. pic.twitter.com/MUWH48X3IG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 12, 2019

Depressing.

Here's the extended version for the angry Trump voters pic.twitter.com/NOIjZoHf8J — Beto For America Archives (@BetoArchives) September 12, 2019

The only people who should be angry about this are the ones who ever thought Beto O’Rourke was The One.

😍He'll be the coolest president ever😍 https://t.co/y2bCyutF5s — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 12, 2019

“oh, I didn’t see you there!” 🙄 https://t.co/Or3HIbizwm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 12, 2019

Call the mortician, because we just died of secondhand embarrassment.

Wimplash. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) September 12, 2019

He's even more lame, if that's possible. — Deep in the ❤️of Texas (@sdp4314) September 12, 2019

Kick him out of the band and replace him with Ringo — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 12, 2019

Robert "Beto" O'Rourke is the only Gen Xer I've seen who truly longs to be a Millennial. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 12, 2019

I can't decide what's worse:

1. Beto drumming

2. Beto streaming his dentist visit https://t.co/01qA1NNYe5 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 12, 2019

He’s just plain embarrassing. — chilly (@kms2651) September 12, 2019

There's trying too hard and then there's this tool. — 🏈Duchess of Football AnnaD🏈 (@AnnaDsays) September 12, 2019