Last month we told you that Jon Ossoff, the darling of Hollywood liberals back when he was running for a House seat in Georgia, was considering running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Monday night Ossoff confirmed that’s exactly what he’ll try to do:

Tomorrow, we’ll make it official. I'm running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia! In times like these, we are all called to stand up and fight. And we know how to fight! Join us –> https://t.co/RwcWdBxLmRhttps://t.co/RwcWdBxLmR — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) September 10, 2019

We are launching this campaign with the endorsement of my hero and mentor, @repjohnlewis. Congressman Lewis has risked it all in the battle for civil rights and social justice. That battle continues, and I will fight alongside him as your next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/tW2LPx9yCw — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) September 10, 2019

Can Alyssa Milano’s in-person support be far behind?

BREAKING: Democrat Jon @Ossoff to run for US Senate in Georgia #gapol https://t.co/8VSfBFSMuj — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 10, 2019

The Democrat told the @ajc he would “raise a grassroots army unlike any this state has ever seen” by expanding the network of supporters who helped him raise roughly $30M in a 2017 special election he narrowly lost. #gapol #GAsen https://t.co/8VSfBFSMuj — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 10, 2019

Does liberal Hollywood have any money left to send in after supporting Ossoff’s losing attempt to get a House seat? Questions are many:

Does he live in Georgia? https://t.co/046WugyNpe — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 10, 2019

Will your wife be appearing with you? https://t.co/7CJd5dcFK8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2019

Man you really didn’t learn from last time buddy did you, @ossoff? https://t.co/nnmpNl1CsR — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) September 10, 2019

Dana Perino came up with something that might make a good bumper sticker for the Ossoff campaign:

Wax on wax ossoff https://t.co/RRLkal8jyN — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) September 10, 2019

LOL.