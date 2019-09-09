Last month we told you that Jon Ossoff, the darling of Hollywood liberals back when he was running for a House seat in Georgia, was considering running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Monday night Ossoff confirmed that’s exactly what he’ll try to do:

Trending

Can Alyssa Milano’s in-person support be far behind?

Does liberal Hollywood have any money left to send in after supporting Ossoff’s losing attempt to get a House seat? Questions are many:

Dana Perino came up with something that might make a good bumper sticker for the Ossoff campaign:

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jon ossoffU.S. Senate