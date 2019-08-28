It might be time for Hollywood to open up their checkbooks and start writing checks to Jon Ossoff again. The guy whose special election campaign in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District was doomed by the kiss of death that is Alyssa Milano’s endorsement is now eyeing a Senate seat in Georgia, according to Buzzfeed News.

Jon Ossoff, who spent millions in a special election for a congressional seat in Georgia, is "seriously considering" a run for Senate now https://t.co/9QM2gTqe4v via @darrensands — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) August 28, 2019

Scooplet: Jon Ossoff was already considering a run at the Perdue seat in Georgia, but news of Isakson's retirement sent Team Ossoff into a scramble—he was not expecting the senator's end-of-year resignation. Now he's got options. https://t.co/PWDWtqh1h7 — Darren Sands (@darrensands) August 28, 2019

Darren Sands reports:

A Democratic source with direct knowledge of Ossoff’s conversations spoke on the condition of anonymity and said Ossoff is already considering a run in the Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Sen. David Perdue. On Wednesday, Georgia’s other Republican senator, Johnny Isakson, announced Wednesday he would resign at the end of the year, citing health issues. Two sources said the development made Ossoff more likely to run, with some kind of a formal announcement about his intentions coming soon. … In 2017, Ossoff, who is 32, was a newcomer to politics and relatively unheard of. But his formidable fundraising — he raised nearly $30 million in his race against Republican Karen Handel — and a profile as a young, telegenic up-and-comer put his name on the map.

A young, telegenic up-and-comer … who lost despite hauling in tens of millions in out-of-state donations from Hollywood liberals anxious to flip any seat blue they could.

Thank you @SenatorIsakson for decades of service to Georgia and the country. Alisha and I wish you and Dianne many years of peace and joy with your family in retirement. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) August 28, 2019

Ossoff doesn't take his name out of contention. Interestingly, nobody likely asking him to run. https://t.co/rboxdPm8oD — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 28, 2019

Just when you think it's going to be a boring day, Ossoff Twitter™️ comes out of nowhere — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 28, 2019

Honestly, how many times do we need to humiliate Ossoff before he gets it? — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) August 28, 2019

"Jon Ossoff Is Seriously Considering A Run For Senate In Georgia" That might make the money Ossoff burned in the last special election in Georgia look like a drop in the bucket. pic.twitter.com/8ChzwCaqYP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 28, 2019

Ossoff is gonna raise and spend $570 million to lose the Georgia senate race by ten points. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 28, 2019

This just in, apparently Ossoff actually lives in Alabama now but he says it’s cool anyway. Also his longtime girlfriend looks forward to being able to pretend she’s having a wedding again. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) August 28, 2019

And we’re gonna make him actually marry her this time. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 28, 2019

Ossoff was like the feel-good empty-suit white bro trial balloon for Beto https://t.co/dT1txkCmjh — Caroline McCarthy (@caro) August 28, 2019

can ossoff run for this senate seat or did we have to return him to the mannequin store after he lost 🙃 — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) August 28, 2019

Jon Ossoff probably so upset seeing all these tweets about Stacey Abrams. He was the chosen one! pic.twitter.com/n9f9p2gF5z — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 28, 2019

I long for the takes when Stacey Abrams and Jon Ossoff are both running for Senate seats in Georgia in 2020. — Shane Savitsky (@ssavitsky) August 28, 2019

Rumor has it he intends to enter both Senate races. — Lou Whiteman (@louwhiteman) August 28, 2019

Ossoff vs Abrams is gonna be LIT — Will Finchman (@WillFinchman) August 28, 2019

On the bright side, he can later claim that he really won and appear on television more than the winner! pic.twitter.com/DgDTixtt5K — 🌴🌴 The Tropical Cow 🐄🌴🌴 (@Tropicow) August 28, 2019

Ossoff is a furry — Colonel Angus (@WETDAWG75) August 28, 2019

Just a reminder of where things stood in 2017:

Believe in believing. The impossible is possible. (Say it with me.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2017

