It might be time for Hollywood to open up their checkbooks and start writing checks to Jon Ossoff again. The guy whose special election campaign in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District was doomed by the kiss of death that is Alyssa Milano’s endorsement is now eyeing a Senate seat in Georgia, according to Buzzfeed News.

Darren Sands reports:

A Democratic source with direct knowledge of Ossoff’s conversations spoke on the condition of anonymity and said Ossoff is already considering a run in the Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Sen. David Perdue. On Wednesday, Georgia’s other Republican senator, Johnny Isakson, announced Wednesday he would resign at the end of the year, citing health issues. Two sources said the development made Ossoff more likely to run, with some kind of a formal announcement about his intentions coming soon.

In 2017, Ossoff, who is 32, was a newcomer to politics and relatively unheard of. But his formidable fundraising — he raised nearly $30 million in his race against Republican Karen Handel — and a profile as a young, telegenic up-and-comer put his name on the map.

A young, telegenic up-and-comer … who lost despite hauling in tens of millions in out-of-state donations from Hollywood liberals anxious to flip any seat blue they could.

Just a reminder of where things stood in 2017:

