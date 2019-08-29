The DOJ Inspector General report on James Comey concluded that the former FBI chief’s “retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement” (but AG Bill Barr has said he won’t prosecute). In spite of all that, Comey was the one demanding an apology. The White House has fired back in a blistering statement:

White House statement on comey pic.twitter.com/jDmtNFL22O — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Comey will continue to behave as if the fact that he isn’t going to be prosecuted means his actions were all justified and right.