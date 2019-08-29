The Justice Department IG report on former James Comey’s handling (or mishandling as it were) of memos and his “leak” to the media minces no words about the former FBI chief’s actions while running the Bureau. Mollie Hemingway starts it off:

IG Report on Comey's handling of classified memos is out. Page 2 says Comey specifically asked his friend to leak a memo to Michael Schmidt of the NYT. Schmidt regularly received and regurgitated leaks that falsely suggested a treasonous Russia collusion conspiracy existed. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Page 3: the Inspector General does "conclude that Comey’s

retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement." https://t.co/o1NLP39yL8 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Page 4: Comey claimed the memos he leaked in retaliation for President Trump's firing of him were personal but "Merely labeling a document as 'personal' or 'private' does not alter the official nature of a document if it is 'used in the transaction of public business.' — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

I'll go back and fill in details but … Page 54: "Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the

Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and

Information " — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Page 60: "the civil liberties of every individual who may fall within the scope of the FBI's investigative authorities depend on the FBI's ability to protect sensitive information from unauthorized disclosure…. Former Director Comey failed to live up to this responsibility." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Comey didn't just violate Trump's civil liberties with his leaks, IG says on Page 60: "Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Of Comey's flouting of the rule of law, IG says on Page 61: "In

a country built on the rule of law, it is of utmost importance that all FBI employees adhere to Department and FBI policies…" IG notes office previously recorded Comey's failure to adhere to FBI policy. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Comey's own staff on his leaking against Trump for vengeance: "Comey’s closest advisors used the words 'surprised,' 'stunned,' 'shocked,' and 'disappointment' to describe their reactions to learning what Comey had done." Page 61. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Just yesterday Comey said a friend reminded him that he is needed to “speak out” against President Trump, and obviously Comey also felt that way when he was in charge of the FBI.

Here’s more from Matt Wolking who has also been going through the IG report:

DOJ IG blasts James Comey: "Comey's characterization of the Memos as personal records finds no support in the law & is wholly incompatible with the plain language of the statutes, regulations, & policies defining Federal records, & the terms of Comey's FBI Employment Agreement." pic.twitter.com/sW0FwshFar — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Page 54 of the DOJ IG report: "Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and Information"https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/uW4QY213Jr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG: it's "particularly concerning that Comey did not tell anyone from the FBI that he had retained copies of the Memos in his personal safe at home, even when his [COS], the FBI's [ADD], & 3 SSAs came to Comey’s house on May 12, 2017, to inventory & remove all FBI property." pic.twitter.com/wvCCGZJtuR — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG report: "Comey Improperly Disclosed FBI Documents and Information" page 56 https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/AfP0qYdNdk — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Yet again, rogue FBI Director James Comey was found to believe the rules just didn't apply to him. DOJ IG: "However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records" pic.twitter.com/s7Ezz3Kvrg — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Comey's actions were "in clear violation of [FBI policy and his] Employment Agreement. As a result, Comey not only disclosed sensitive law enforcement info to his personal counsel but also a small amount of info…the FBI subsequently determined was classified" pic.twitter.com/Z6YBZ2hSpf — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

The DOJ IG concludes that Comey withheld key information from the FBI. (Perhaps so he could dramatically reveal it during his testimony to Congress?) At the same time, Comey was less than forthright with Congress. (page 59) pic.twitter.com/XEdBdQRP3T — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG report: "even when [FBI] employees believe that

their most strongly-held personal convictions might be served by an unauthorized disclosure, the FBI depends on them not to disclose sensitive information. Former Director @Comey failed to live up to this responsibility." pic.twitter.com/867kXv11W0 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Where will all this lead, if anywhere? Stay tuned.