Just when we were starting to forget about James Comey, along he comes to remind us that he’s still around … and still utterly insufferable:

Tonight, I told a former colleague that I’m tired of being a Trump critic. He responded with encouraging words that apply to all of us: “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country.” He’s right. Keep speaking out. — James Comey (@Comey) August 28, 2019

Wow. He’s so stunning and brave!

You should have stuck with your intuition — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 28, 2019

Seriously.

This is getting to “Dear Diary” levels — Nick Weil (@nick_weil) August 28, 2019

This guy is like a tween girl. https://t.co/OxvxTFOxW7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 28, 2019