Next Wednesday, ten 2020 Dem hopefuls will appear on CNN for a climate change town hall, and it’ll all be over with in seven — SEVEN — hours:

For anybody who might feel compelled for some reason to put themselves through that whole thing, Sen. Ted Cruz has come to the rescue on constitutional grounds:

Trending

Whew! That’s good to know.

Ten candidates flying to New York City specifically for a town hall on the threat posed by fossil fuel emissions can’t help matters either.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignClimate changeCNNglobal warmingTed Cruz