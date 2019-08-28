Next Wednesday, ten 2020 Dem hopefuls will appear on CNN for a climate change town hall, and it’ll all be over with in seven — SEVEN — hours:

CNN announces seven-hour Democratic presidential candidates' town hall on climate change. Ten candidates to appear consecutively, 40 minutes each. https://t.co/QE8nemMwjG — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2019

For anybody who might feel compelled for some reason to put themselves through that whole thing, Sen. Ted Cruz has come to the rescue on constitutional grounds:

SEVEN hours. The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution provides, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” https://t.co/vaCuAzWRZJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2019

Whew! That’s good to know.

Totally a violation of the 8th.

SEVEN HOURS? Who is going to watch this?! — Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) August 28, 2019

🤣🤣 — Chris Gambino (@Chrisgambino71) August 28, 2019

All that hot air cannot be good for the climate. https://t.co/PRxGg6kyKi — Nehal Jaruu (@MCJaruu) August 28, 2019

Ten candidates flying to New York City specifically for a town hall on the threat posed by fossil fuel emissions can’t help matters either.