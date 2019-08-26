An article in the New York Times over the weekend was basically a meltdown about the news of Trump allies working to dig up embarrassing tweets from NYT, WaPo and CNN personnel (and others). The Times and other journos obviously don’t like being threatened with a taste of their own medicine:

Seriously can not stop laughing pic.twitter.com/QemKicbnV9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 25, 2019

Buck Sexton separated fact from fiction in this tweet:

Truly fascinating that journos think they alone are right to dive into anyone’s past and publicize it- because they’re such pros who only “speak truth to power” Reality: Most mainstream journos are vain, shrill Leftist bullies who would shame your grandma for wearing a MAGA hat https://t.co/XtZjLKY9uQ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 26, 2019

And yet they just don’t see it — or pretend not to anyway.

👏 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2019

These are the same folks who doxxed and made a national scapegoat out of Joe the Plumber simply because Obama made an ass out of himself trying to answer Joe's quite reasonable question. https://t.co/lIy3Jj21PP — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 26, 2019

So who is going to break it to @peterbakernyt that these are public records created by the journalists themselves? — Psephocrat 🇺🇸 (@psephocrat) August 26, 2019

“It’s not a big deal because it’s a matter of public record” seems to be an acceptable excuse when Dems do it, but not the other way around.