An article in the New York Times over the weekend was basically a meltdown about the news of Trump allies working to dig up embarrassing tweets from NYT, WaPo and CNN personnel (and others). The Times and other journos obviously don’t like being threatened with a taste of their own medicine:

Buck Sexton separated fact from fiction in this tweet:

And yet they just don’t see it — or pretend not to anyway.

“It’s not a big deal because it’s a matter of public record” seems to be an acceptable excuse when Dems do it, but not the other way around.

