We mentioned yesterday that Eric Holder didn’t appreciate Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker pointing out a detail about the ex-AG’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee organization:

If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is “fighting against gerrymandering” and for “fair maps,” just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS. The truth: their mission is to “FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.” pic.twitter.com/1f6J2SnIlX — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 22, 2019

As opposed to what you hypocrite. “Favorably position Democrats in the redistricting process” in order to fight the kinds of unAmerican things you did to make Wisconsin the most gerrymandered state in the country. And if we don’t fight-you’ll do it again. Not this time Scotty. https://t.co/5UkCiThZIn — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 22, 2019

But it was the ensuing exchange that deserved at least as much attention. It started with Walker’s response:

Sounds like he’s (fast) and furious 🤣 over us exposing the true partisan mission of his organization. https://t.co/CCToUgFMVC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 23, 2019

Fast & Furious? Ouch! Holder’s reply is a self-unawareness doozy:

Nope. Just furious about the way in which you’ve tried to destroy our democracy. But if you really want to raise guns Scotty tell everyone where you stand on an assault weapons ban, expanded background checks and barring the sale of large capacity magazines. Your turn. Go ahead. https://t.co/DHl8GA1dvk — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 23, 2019

He can try all he wants but people haven’t forgotten:

What does Agent Brian Terry think about that? — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 23, 2019

Newsflash for Mr. Fast and Furious: you can't lecture anyone on gun control and expect to be taken seriously — Ace of Swords (@AnAceofSwords) August 23, 2019

The gun dealer to the cartels has thoughts on gun control https://t.co/mXRmgMXcE3 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 23, 2019

Way to change the subject. I see shiny steel bracelets in your future @EricHolder — RecallLibbySchaff (@RecallLibby) August 23, 2019

Speaking of raising guns, how about those Mexican drug lords you armed? https://t.co/zdGnNPEhle — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 23, 2019

Don't you have a Federal Building to take over? Or some guns to run for a drug cartel? — Reflets de Tocqueville (@BobbyRayIN63) August 23, 2019

Take the L and move on, Eric.