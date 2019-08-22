Today, Bernie Sanders announced his $16 trillion (yes, that’s trillion with a “T”) climate change plan, and he’s more than happy to debate the science behind it with anybody who might be skeptical. Just kidding!

“Period, end of discussion” has “SCIENCE” written all over it. *Eye roll*

But Sanders has gone a step further, because apparently saving the planet is going to involve putting some people in prison:

Sheesh. That from the guy who says Trump wants authoritarian government?

Or his campaign planes & cars, etc.

He’ll think of something!

Apparently Sanders only wants to let some people out to make room for others he’d prefer to see behind bars.

