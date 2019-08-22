Today, Bernie Sanders announced his $16 trillion (yes, that’s trillion with a “T”) climate change plan, and he’s more than happy to debate the science behind it with anybody who might be skeptical. Just kidding!

Bernie Sanders: We Must End Fossil Fuels, “End Of Discussion,” “There Is No Middle Ground” pic.twitter.com/x5RFZ6ULlg — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 22, 2019

“Period, end of discussion” has “SCIENCE” written all over it. *Eye roll*

But Sanders has gone a step further, because apparently saving the planet is going to involve putting some people in prison:

Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused. #GreenNewDeal — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 22, 2019

Sheesh. That from the guy who says Trump wants authoritarian government?

Oh shut up. HOW MUCH ENERGY DO YOU USE TO HEAT AND COOL AND LIGHT UP YOUR THREE HOUSES???? Hypocrite. https://t.co/4WN7koudom — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) August 22, 2019

Or his campaign planes & cars, etc.

What crime exactly did they commit? https://t.co/umYK5TW0iG — Liberal Konrad🌐🔰 (@0rdoLiberalism) August 22, 2019

He’ll think of something!

……Arrest everyone I disagree with….. Spoken like a true Communist, comrade. First they came for the Fossil fuel executives and I said nothing. Then they came for the bloggers, etc. https://t.co/AsMVNhWTYr — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) August 22, 2019

When all you have are a hammer and sickle, every problem looks like more gulag. https://t.co/1lMlcjeV8s — Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) August 22, 2019

Same guy says that there are too many people in prison . — Alloutta Fuckstogive (@goingdeeep) August 22, 2019

Apparently Sanders only wants to let some people out to make room for others he’d prefer to see behind bars.