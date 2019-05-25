Bernie Sanders had a rally in Vermont today during which he, of course, had some harsh criticism of President Trump:

Sen. Bernie Sanders holds his first 2020 rally in his home state of Vermont: “I am asking for your support to help me defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous President in the history of this country" https://t.co/ZQvFTFtvqk pic.twitter.com/yjXydcItVJ — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 25, 2019

But it was one accusation, in particular, that was something else coming from Sanders:

Bernie Sanders at Rally: Trump Trying to Turn U.S. Into 'Authoritarian Form of Government' https://t.co/rfwbAvTkgM — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 25, 2019

Buck Sexton couldn’t let that one slide by without comment:

“Now give the tax authorities more than half of your income, go to whatever school the state mandates for your child, and see the 3rd rate doctor the government allows you to see after a 3 month wait!” https://t.co/SGiDX3yv5M — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 25, 2019

That and so much more!

Bernie’s brand of government isn’t exactly the ‘hands off’ approach… — James R. Crawley (@jrcrawley) May 25, 2019

Speaking of “authoritarian,” which side is currently fighting against the declassification of information related to the last election so Americans can know exactly what happened in 2016?