Bernie Sanders had a rally in Vermont today during which he, of course, had some harsh criticism of President Trump:

But it was one accusation, in particular, that was something else coming from Sanders:

Trending

Buck Sexton couldn’t let that one slide by without comment:

That and so much more!

Speaking of “authoritarian,” which side is currently fighting against the declassification of information related to the last election so Americans can know exactly what happened in 2016?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBuck SextonDonald Trumpsocialism