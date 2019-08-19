Elizabeth Warren’s been trying to brand herself as the “plan for that” candidate among the 2020 Dems, but Marianne Williamson’s holding her own with proposals like this:

Today I’ve officially unveiled my proposal for a United States Department of Peace. https://t.co/2tAbB67Bm3 pic.twitter.com/B7xJM4GSKM — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 19, 2019

It has to be asked:

Does this involve superior firepower? https://t.co/9uy9Z8tmKx — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 20, 2019

Williamson has said that as president she would not only ban “assault weapons,” but also the manufacture and sale of bullets, so we’re guessing the answer to that is “yes.” Maintaining that kind of “peace” will require a lot of force.

LOL Again, not an Onion Headline. https://t.co/uyYMOrS20M — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) August 20, 2019

1) The State Department already exists. 2) Dennis Kucinich already did this stupid thing over a decade ago. https://t.co/nh43ep7Elx — RBe (@RBPundit) August 20, 2019

Does anyone know exactly how many years she followed the Grateful Dead around? https://t.co/Evlkac5ZA3 — Mo (@moeyknight) August 20, 2019

We already have a Department of Peace. It's called United States Strategic Command. https://t.co/Y27dhUuJqa — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 20, 2019

Yeah, but do they have a pink logo? Speaking of which, Democrat congressional candidate Brianna Wu thinks Williamson’s Department of Peace is a great idea, but the logo needs some work:

100 percent for the idea of a Department of Peace. But I think making this logo pink sends unhelpful gendered messages. It makes peace seem like a feminine idea, when it’s an interest irrespective of gender. I think green would be a better color. Growth. Nature. Positivity. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 19, 2019

Because of that kind of woke input from the Left, we’re thinking Williamson’s logo would never make it past the neverending “progressive focus group” phase.

Maybe you can invent a new color that doesn’t offend anyone lmao 🤔🤔🤔 — KingofAllDiscounts (@koadmedia) August 20, 2019

As if they could ever come up with something that didn’t offend somebody!