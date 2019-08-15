As we told you yesterday, Bernie Sanders was quite troubled by President Trump expressing his support for national voter ID.

Donald Trump can’t win an election based on his ideas so he has to suppress the vote to win. What a coward. https://t.co/hYtHgaM7bm — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Sanders being triggered by the suggestion of Voter ID speaks unintentional volumes, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw helped finish off Bernie’s tweet with a salvo of reality checks:

The idea that requiring an ID is somehow voter suppression is truly one of the strangest falsehoods ever perpetuated by the Democratic Party. It defies logic for any normal American who uses their ID. Every. Single. Day. https://t.co/1oh2Iktj96 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2019

Feel the Bern!