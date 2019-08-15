As we told you yesterday, Bernie Sanders was quite troubled by President Trump expressing his support for national voter ID.

Sanders being triggered by the suggestion of Voter ID speaks unintentional volumes, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw helped finish off Bernie’s tweet with a salvo of reality checks:

Trending

Feel the Bern!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDan CrenshawDonald TrumpVoter ID