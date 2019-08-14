For some reason (take a guess) Bernie Sanders took offense to President Trump’s call for national Voter ID in order to further secure U.S. elections, which Democrats claim to want to do:

Nice try, Sen. Sanders, but people are on to you:

Trending

Bingo.

“Common sense” seems to be unwelcome by lefties like Sanders.

No matter what happens, Bernie will have a narrative for it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionBernie SandersDonald TrumpVoter ID