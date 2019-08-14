For some reason (take a guess) Bernie Sanders took offense to President Trump’s call for national Voter ID in order to further secure U.S. elections, which Democrats claim to want to do:

Donald Trump can’t win an election based on his ideas so he has to suppress the vote to win. What a coward. https://t.co/hYtHgaM7bm — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Nice try, Sen. Sanders, but people are on to you:

This becomes an admission that the Dems cannot win an election unless they remove all rules regarding voting so anyone they find can vote.

We are 1 step away from "preventing non-citizens from voting is election fraud!!!" https://t.co/07Mt3CH04s — Brad Slager – Promoter #ButlerFest 2019 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) August 14, 2019

We know why Dems fear voter ID. And it has nothing to do with suppression, you old fraud. — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 14, 2019

Bingo.

Let me see if I have this right. @realDonaldTrump calls for Voter ID, when IDs are required for just about everything, and you're equating it with 'suppressing the vote.' Remind me, which party is fear-mongering again? https://t.co/q2KjUoPu6h — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 14, 2019

Insinuating the poor, legal immigrants and minorities aren’t capable or intelligent enough to obtain Voter ID truly is unbelievably racist. I guess no one in these oppressed groups are capable of getting married then. whispers…..you need legal ID. — Anastasia Beaverhausen🍸 (@KathyPoteau) August 14, 2019

This is a comical statement. https://t.co/4NQSPCH3kW — Codi Wilder (@JDCW8835) August 14, 2019

I can't even buy cigarettes without ID why shouldn't I need ID to vote? https://t.co/pqxKc4cvtK — Supreme Ruler 2020 (@iownmyownmind) August 14, 2019

ID to buy alcohol

ID to by cigs

ID to rent (most) hotel rooms

ID to open a bank account

Licence (ID) to drive Requiring an ID to vote isn't voter suppression, it is common sense. https://t.co/HMU9NeHEys — ArcherCC aka Dad (@RldWrestling) August 14, 2019

“Common sense” seems to be unwelcome by lefties like Sanders.

Apparently, trying to have voting integrity and making sure only citizens can vote and only 1 time is "bad" and "voter suppression". Oh Bernie. Tired of repeating your 1% talking points? pic.twitter.com/Yn5mN5Xs4C — Valentine (@russionaire) August 14, 2019

Wait, which one is it Bernie? Last month it was the Russians today voter ID (which protects every citizens vote)! The cowards are those residing in Congress that fail to uphold the Constitution! You fall in that category! 🤔🇺🇸 @foxandfriends @MSNBC @CNN @ABCPolitics @GOP — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) August 14, 2019

No matter what happens, Bernie will have a narrative for it.