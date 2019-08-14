The other day we shared video of Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke changing a tire that served as a wonderful metaphor for his stalled presidential campaign. Apparently the O’Rourke campaign has had such a rocky start that another launch is in order, and it sure sounds like they’re trying to make as big of a deal as possible out of the announcement:
.@BetoORourke will deliver a “major address to the nation” tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/54eeUrlY6i
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 14, 2019
It’ll be a campaign re-reset:
Beto O'Rourke prepares for the second reset of his campaign. It's August. The first one was in May. He launched the campaign in March. pic.twitter.com/I1XGYd2yez
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 14, 2019
Some details are missing:
On whose lunch counter?
— TheThinker (@TheRewster) August 14, 2019
That remains to be seen.
Can you imagine being a primary candidate sitting near 1% in the polls who holds no public office and announcing that you'll be delivering a "major address to the nation"? 😂 https://t.co/nIxZGG8aW4 pic.twitter.com/6jIbJrIAMS
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 14, 2019
Maybe Beto’s got another dental appointment?
"Major address" "path for the future of the country"
Lord, grant me the confidence of a straight, white, male, trust fund liberal polling at 2% nationally. https://t.co/2qlA09PHJK
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 14, 2019
— Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) August 14, 2019
"major address"
LOL!!!!😂 https://t.co/uq6FLWFtGK
— stealth bubba (@StealthBubba) August 14, 2019
What nation?
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 14, 2019
Maybe the same place where Stacey Abrams is governor of Georgia.