The other day we shared video of Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke changing a tire that served as a wonderful metaphor for his stalled presidential campaign. Apparently the O’Rourke campaign has had such a rocky start that another launch is in order, and it sure sounds like they’re trying to make as big of a deal as possible out of the announcement:

.@BetoORourke will deliver a “major address to the nation” tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/54eeUrlY6i — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 14, 2019

It’ll be a campaign re-reset:

Beto O'Rourke prepares for the second reset of his campaign. It's August. The first one was in May. He launched the campaign in March. pic.twitter.com/I1XGYd2yez — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 14, 2019

Some details are missing:

On whose lunch counter? — TheThinker (@TheRewster) August 14, 2019

That remains to be seen.

Can you imagine being a primary candidate sitting near 1% in the polls who holds no public office and announcing that you'll be delivering a "major address to the nation"? 😂 https://t.co/nIxZGG8aW4 pic.twitter.com/6jIbJrIAMS — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 14, 2019

Maybe Beto’s got another dental appointment?

"Major address" "path for the future of the country" Lord, grant me the confidence of a straight, white, male, trust fund liberal polling at 2% nationally. https://t.co/2qlA09PHJK — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 14, 2019

What nation? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 14, 2019

Maybe the same place where Stacey Abrams is governor of Georgia.