“Hey Google, show us a tweeted example of somebody with no self-awareness at all.”

Google:

Trump brings conspiracy theories from the darkest corners of the internet to the Oval Office. Lies about Obama's birth, JFK’s death, or now, that the Clintons are responsible for murder… Trump has lied over 12,000 times. He’s the most dishonest president in our history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 12, 2019

He refuses to sit out any arguments, even the ones he really should:

Says he who pushed the Russian Conspiracy theory for two years🤡 — Patriot06🌟🌟🌟 (@JHRexie) August 12, 2019

And he continues to do so!

I didn't see 'Russia' anywhere in your tweet. Weird since you had proof in your possession. — Matt Deuitch (@REMattersAZ) August 12, 2019

Did you lie when you said you had proof of collusion? Oh. That. https://t.co/d5jh1W9kPE — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) August 12, 2019

Says Mr evidence of collusion. — jshay9178⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jshay9178) August 12, 2019

Adam you did a pretty good on your Russian conspiracy. Don’t know that I would be throwing shade if I were you. https://t.co/iokQato5NW — Darlene Krause (@darlenekrause35) August 12, 2019

As one of the main perpetrators of the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theory, you might just wanna sit this one out Skippy. https://t.co/ckT6nmWdfL — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) August 12, 2019

Schiff is shameless.