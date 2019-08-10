There are reports this morning that Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in a Manhattan jail this morning:

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight at MCC Manhattan, the federal lockup where he had been held pending trial on federal sex trafficking charges, three law enforcement officials told @ABC. Epstein hanged himself, per law enforcement sources @AaronKatersky reports. — Steph Wash (@WashNews) August 10, 2019

It’s also being reported that Epstein had been on suicide watch after he was found semi-conscious and with marks around his neck in prison last month.