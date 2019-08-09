After the recent mass shootings, there have been calls for increased gun control and other measures, which include 2020 Democrat candidates such as Elizabeth Warren calling on Walmart to stop selling guns:

Companies that sell guns have a responsibility to the safety of their communities. @Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world. The weapons they sell are killing their own customers and employees. No profit is worth those lives. Do the right thing—stop selling guns. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Forget that the guns that have been used aren’t even available at Walmart — that doesn’t matter — because David Hogg is also all over Walmart to stop selling guns:

Let’s stop going to Walmart until they stop messing guns and ammo. Make money, arm shooters, Walmart. #BoycottWalmart https://t.co/dSTxcZDqzN — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile, 2020 Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard was asked about the push to get Walmart to stop selling guns, and here was her answer:

And here's video of me asking Tulsi Gabbard if Walmart should stop selling firearms. She told me, "That's up to Walmart." pic.twitter.com/wc8raETXWZ — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) August 10, 2019

It should be up to Walmart? Well imagine that!

The appropriate answer — Dark Psychic Farce (@FilthPigPDX) August 10, 2019

She gets it. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2019

What's wrong with her answer? — Your Party Sucks! (@LennyGhoul) August 10, 2019

Nothing at all, which is why many on the Left will not be happy with it. And they’re not:

And like that she falls down the ladder. https://t.co/rat5WMDKif — 🖌HarleyQuinnStan_SportsRant🎙 (@Cutrolosophy) August 10, 2019

She is AWFUL — Amy Smith (@asmith702) August 10, 2019

Not the kind of answer that would make me want to support her — RandyL (@Dreyfuss1959) August 10, 2019

That’s why white supremacists love her. https://t.co/YUEOetJHeI — Biden’s dippin in 2019 but he dont know the flavor (@ReginaA1981) August 10, 2019

Maybe Kamala Harris will have some harsh words for Gabbard about this at the next Dem debate — if Gabbard’s allowed to make it that far.