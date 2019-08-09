After the recent mass shootings, there have been calls for increased gun control and other measures, which include 2020 Democrat candidates such as Elizabeth Warren calling on Walmart to stop selling guns:

Forget that the guns that have been used aren’t even available at Walmart — that doesn’t matter — because David Hogg is also all over Walmart to stop selling guns:

Meanwhile, 2020 Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard was asked about the push to get Walmart to stop selling guns, and here was her answer:

It should be up to Walmart? Well imagine that!

Nothing at all, which is why many on the Left will not be happy with it. And they’re not:

Maybe Kamala Harris will have some harsh words for Gabbard about this at the next Dem debate — if Gabbard’s allowed to make it that far.

Tags: 2020 campaign2nd AmendmentDemocratsgun controlTulsi Gabbardwalmart