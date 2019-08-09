Elizabeth Warren continues to swing for the fences in attempting to separate herself from the rest of the pack of 2020 Dems, and her latest swing is at Walmart:

Companies that sell guns have a responsibility to the safety of their communities. @Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world. The weapons they sell are killing their own customers and employees. No profit is worth those lives. Do the right thing—stop selling guns. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

I’m standing with @gunsdownamerica, @AMarch4OurLives, and @AFTunion as they rally this weekend to urge @Walmart to stop selling guns. I hope you’ll join them. https://t.co/lmuPztbfwN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Activists such as Alyssa Milano have shown that they agree. But how compassionate of Warren to blame Walmart for a tragedy that took place inside one of their own stores by a gunman not affiliated with the company using a weapon they don’t sell:

This whole pressure campaign is so weird. As far as we know, Walmart didn't sell to the El Paso shooter — they were targeted by him https://t.co/Eg7ns10gNn — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 9, 2019

But remember, they’re not against guns for hunting or self defense! https://t.co/wCRij22D7W — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2019

Absolutely false. None of the guns sold by Wal-Mart are involved in any significant gun violence. You’re openly trying to ban lever action rifles and very basic shotguns? I knew y’all wouldn’t stop at “assault rifles”. https://t.co/6Vmbd4BTiv — Blackbeard the Irate ☠️ (@YourLocalJacob) August 9, 2019

Millions of good Americans keep guns to protect our loved ones. Please stop blaming us for the evil acts of deranged people. — James Michael (@j3mike) August 9, 2019

How many killings are linked to Walmart guns? I would say less then 1% as they only sell hunting rifles and shotguns in the lower 48. The guns walmart sells are not the problem. — Bluzguitar (@bluzguitar) August 9, 2019

So your whole ploy is for there to be no more gun sales, hence no more new guns. Not very 2A supportive are you. https://t.co/WESdJL1KE2 — Saitama (@RandomFLDude) August 9, 2019

Are you going to demand your Secret Service disarm or are you just more important than the rest of us? https://t.co/t7FB5DtczI — Mulder’s patchy Joaquin beard (@proteinwisdom) August 9, 2019

