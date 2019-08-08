Elizabeth Warren set herself up like a bowling pin with this attempt to further endear herself to the Resistance base:
Today I was asked whether the president is a white supremacist. I said yes.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 8, 2019
So that’s how she wants to play it? Fine:
Today I was asked if Elizabeth Warren lied about her heritage. I said yes. https://t.co/9z2ACxOlYe
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2019
OOF.
Today I was asked if @ewarren was a Native American. I said no.
— Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@sl662) August 9, 2019
You said the same thing when asked if you were Native American. https://t.co/JVxrqyUxCf
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 9, 2019
You also said you were Native American, so there's that. https://t.co/LBHSsdIupF
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 9, 2019
File Warren’s attempt to serve up anti-Trump red meat to her base as a solid backfire.
You're so far from white supremacy, you actually pretend you're not white. https://t.co/A7dSPAcmf0
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 9, 2019
Being Native American, I suppose you would know.
Oh. Wait. https://t.co/YkPlLc1fPK
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2019
If you’re keeping score at home, here’s where things stand:
It went from Trump is a “traitor colluding with Russia” to “a white supremacist”. YOU are awful, awful people. https://t.co/0si8eiyhWO
— Kathleen (@katnandu) August 8, 2019