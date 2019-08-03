The bad news for the current crop of 2020 Dem candidates is that Bill Maher thinks they all might come across as too nuts to defeat Trump:

On HBO, @BillMaher frets: “All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump — and, of course, they’re blowing it! Coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/xtPRGvp0xF — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 3, 2019

However, Maher did give the Dems some hope for next year’s election, provided the economy takes a turn for the worse by then:

Maher fine with people losing their jobs. On #RTOvertime, @BillMaher: “I’ve been hoping for a recession – people hate me for it – but it would get rid of Trump.” @JBarro: “Recessions are really bad. People lose their jobs.” Maher: “I know. It’s worth it.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/DfUxjbNElI — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 3, 2019

The Left wants Trump gone, even if it costs you your job.

"middle class losing jobs for lulz" – bill maher https://t.co/oX5gd36qqa — LOL Nothing Matters (@lamblock) August 3, 2019

Guess who won’t lose his job in that scenario. — PM Rushmore (@paulalfieri) August 3, 2019

This is the logic of the left. They got theirs, and guards at work with a nice fence around their home I’m sure. To hell with everyone else. — Earle Hutchison (@EarleHutchison1) August 3, 2019

Because they care.