The bad news for the current crop of 2020 Dem candidates is that Bill Maher thinks they all might come across as too nuts to defeat Trump:

However, Maher did give the Dems some hope for next year’s election, provided the economy takes a turn for the worse by then:

Trending

The Left wants Trump gone, even if it costs you your job.

Because they care.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBill MaherDemocratsDonald Trumprecession