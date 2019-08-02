There have been boycott attempts after boycott attempts against Chick-fil-A over the years, and all that progressive pushback has resulted in… well, in Chick-fil-A rising to the top of the fast food heap:

It’s been a fairly rough last couple years for the outrage mob.

When you know this is going to trigger some people. pic.twitter.com/VKypUihhYT — Bradley pope 👑 (@Despicablecomix) August 2, 2019

We’re pretty sure NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio could be among the triggered.

Those boycotts worked well 🤔🤣🤣🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ron (@Ron97687992) August 2, 2019

Thank you leftists. 👍 — Cannadog (@6849_ft) August 2, 2019

What happens when liberals make a fake outrage campaign and boycott a business 😂 — Lauren Nicole (@LaurenHale744) August 2, 2019

People should respect them for not caving to PC culture like countless others have 😂 — Finsfan73 (@jherron973) August 2, 2019

I guess that's it for gay rights. https://t.co/5wrEdcBKDH — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 2, 2019

This boycott aged well #Winning — jaRED (@therealjbkay) August 2, 2019

the boycott is going amazingly — Bakon Hakbery (@BakonHakbery) August 2, 2019

That boycott of Chick-Fil-A sure worked well for the leftists huh? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JczIqLSeD3 — $YETI | Gilgamesh (@Gilgamesh_FGC) August 2, 2019

Way to go, progressive activists.