There have been boycott attempts after boycott attempts against Chick-fil-A over the years, and all that progressive pushback has resulted in… well, in Chick-fil-A rising to the top of the fast food heap:

It’s been a fairly rough last couple years for the outrage mob.

Trending

We’re pretty sure NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio could be among the triggered.

Way to go, progressive activists.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chick-Fil-A