In 2016, New York City mayor and groundhog assassin Bill de Blasio called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A because of the company’s Christian values.

“I’m certainly not going to patronize them and I wouldn’t urge any other New Yorker to patronize them,” de Blasio said at the time.

So, how is that working out for him? Not so well, actually.

In fact, Chick-fil-A just opened its largest restaurant ever in New York City’s financial district, a 5-story, 12,000 square foot behemoth complete with a roof deck and seating for private gatherings. The restaurant, which is locally owned and will provide 150 jobs, opened on March 29:

Born and raised in Hammond, La., Cook has been with Chick-fil-A for more than ten years. He started as an hourly Chick-fil-A team member at a restaurant in Atlanta before working his way to becoming a local franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania and later in his hometown in Louisiana. Cook and his family relocated to Lower Manhattan in 2017 to open Chick-fil-A Fulton Street. “My family and I are honored to be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lower Manhattan, a part of the city we’ve always loved,” Cook said. “We’re so happy to be living, working and raising our children in the most vibrant city and neighborhood in the world. We want this restaurant to be a gathering place for everyone in the community.”

This is the type of small business that Mayor de Blasio doesn’t think is worthy of NYC’s consumers?

Anyway, check out the photos of this sure-to-be success via Chick-fil-A’s website.

The roof deck:

The semi-private meeting space:

Third floor dining:

Second floor dining:

There are lots of stairs, which will get your cardio in before you eat a delicious chicken sandwich:

More stairs so you can “eat more chikin,” as the ad says:

And now we’re really, really hungry:

And let this be a lesson to the next generation calling for boycotts of, say, Laura Ingraham. Get ready for the backfire.

