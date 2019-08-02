Before the 2016 election, President Obama made some predictions about manufacturing jobs that he said were gone for good (starting at about the 2:50 mark of this video):

The latest jobs report continues to indicate that Obama’s prediction wasn’t exactly spot-on:

Manufacturing added the most jobs since January, coming in above all economist estimates https://t.co/1DiiuEreHU pic.twitter.com/X2HRCJWJaq — Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. and the GOP were among those remembering what Obama once said:

Abracadabra. I guess there is a “Magic Wand” for that. https://t.co/4AYzeTFpnM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019

In other words, more bad news for 2020 Dems.

Yes, there is Magic Wand for that, apparently.

😏#KAG2020Landslide #KAG2020 — Freedom Loving American (@EchoRadioY) August 2, 2019

Hey looky here. … the "magic wand" effect! — another day in paradise⭐⭐⭐ (@ezy06001) August 2, 2019

I guess President Trump had the “magic wand” after all! https://t.co/7H732u5AY7 — Cameron Casper 🇺🇸 (@camcasper11) August 2, 2019

Obama heard of the magic wand but didn’t know where to look. DT had it. — tbill (@tbill0699) August 2, 2019

But I was told by @BarackObama and every single person in the mainstream media that this was not possible https://t.co/UFx9SFDucS — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) August 2, 2019

We’ll now wait to see how the Democrats trying and put a negative spin on the jobs report.

***

Related:

‘LOL WHAAAAAT?!’ Valerie Jarrett gets WAY more than she asked for with tweet about people missing Obama and ROFL