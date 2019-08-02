Before the 2016 election, President Obama made some predictions about manufacturing jobs that he said were gone for good (starting at about the 2:50 mark of this video):
The latest jobs report continues to indicate that Obama’s prediction wasn’t exactly spot-on:
Manufacturing added the most jobs since January, coming in above all economist estimates https://t.co/1DiiuEreHU pic.twitter.com/X2HRCJWJaq
— Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2019
Donald Trump Jr. and the GOP were among those remembering what Obama once said:
Abracadabra. I guess there is a “Magic Wand” for that. https://t.co/4AYzeTFpnM
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019
No “magic wand” here— just the results of @realDonaldTrump’s economic boom!https://t.co/OSUBE05eFS
— GOP (@GOP) August 2, 2019
In other words, more bad news for 2020 Dems.
Yes, there is Magic Wand for that, apparently.
😏#KAG2020Landslide #KAG2020
— Freedom Loving American (@EchoRadioY) August 2, 2019
Hey looky here. … the "magic wand" effect!
— another day in paradise⭐⭐⭐ (@ezy06001) August 2, 2019
I guess President Trump had the “magic wand” after all! https://t.co/7H732u5AY7
— Cameron Casper 🇺🇸 (@camcasper11) August 2, 2019
Obama heard of the magic wand but didn’t know where to look. DT had it.
— tbill (@tbill0699) August 2, 2019
But I was told by @BarackObama and every single person in the mainstream media that this was not possible https://t.co/UFx9SFDucS
— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) August 2, 2019
We’ll now wait to see how the Democrats trying and put a negative spin on the jobs report.
