Before the 2016 election, President Obama made some predictions about manufacturing jobs that he said were gone for good (starting at about the 2:50 mark of this video):

The latest jobs report continues to indicate that Obama’s prediction wasn’t exactly spot-on:

Donald Trump Jr. and the GOP were among those remembering what Obama once said:

In other words, more bad news for 2020 Dems.

We’ll now wait to see how the Democrats trying and put a negative spin on the jobs report.

