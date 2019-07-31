At Dem Debate round one in Detroit last night, everybody agreed that Bernie Sanders provided confirmation that if he’s elected America will get yelled at for four years. But Bernie also delivered some unintentional comedy during his debate performance after he was asked how he would protect against a flood of people crossing the border for the “free” health care he’s promising to even those who are in the U.S. illegally. Sanders explained why that wouldn’t happen:

“Strong border protections”? An obvious follow-up question would have been appropriate:

Build a wall, perhaps?

In other words, maybe a repeat of his debate performance, except at the border? Might work.

And the year is still young.

