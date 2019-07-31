At Dem Debate round one in Detroit last night, everybody agreed that Bernie Sanders provided confirmation that if he’s elected America will get yelled at for four years. But Bernie also delivered some unintentional comedy during his debate performance after he was asked how he would protect against a flood of people crossing the border for the “free” health care he’s promising to even those who are in the U.S. illegally. Sanders explained why that wouldn’t happen:

Sanders says free health care and free college for illegals won't be a magnet for more illegal immigration because "we'll have strong border protections." — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 31, 2019

.@BernieSanders said his support for free healthcare and education for those here illegally won’t lead more migrants crossing into U.S. He said he’ll have strong border protections & supports decriminalization. @CBSDFW #DemDebate — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) July 31, 2019

Sanders' answer for free college and health care for immigrants being a magnet: "We'll have strong border protections." That's a deflection — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) July 31, 2019

“Strong border protections”? An obvious follow-up question would have been appropriate:

Build a wall, perhaps?

Maybe he will stand there waving his hands and yelling at them. — GMan (@bakeryok) July 31, 2019

In other words, maybe a repeat of his debate performance, except at the border? Might work.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 joke of the yr Bernie — martin ratcliff (@mratcliff57) July 31, 2019

And the year is still young.