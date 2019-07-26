The next Democrat debates are coming up next week, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper wanted to make everybody aware of his meteoric rise in the Dem field:
"BREAKING: Hickenlooper polling at 2%"
You did this. This campaign is gaining serious momentum and we're just getting started. #GiddyUp https://t.co/9IVJ4tsBk3
— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 25, 2019
He’s trending upwards, y’all!
It's the pronouns what did it https://t.co/Gcz3bSkQHK
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) July 26, 2019
Could be:
He’s at the cutting edge of wokeness. But he might not want to pop the cork on the champagne just yet:
“Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ± 3 percentage points.” https://t.co/doVRtOWoGr
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2019
The real news is that given the +/- 3 margin of error, I'm tied nationally with Hickenlooper in this poll. https://t.co/eFSgho64mC
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 26, 2019
What a buzzkill!
Breaking: I am polling only 2% behind Hickenlooper!
If you support my cause, please send money through Paypal… https://t.co/SINSGgUZQJ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 26, 2019
How is this a real tweet https://t.co/ZFsrUSMDkB
— Alex Hamilton (@SKRollins) July 26, 2019
Oooh damn, John. You're an unstoppable force. #DropOutHickenlooper pic.twitter.com/oCHNgoezgS
— GingerFnSnapps🖕🌹🖕🏴 (@Nacho_Mama78) July 26, 2019
Hickenlooper got booed by some Dems last month for saying “socialism is not the answer,” so he’s probably not going to go much higher than that 2 percent.