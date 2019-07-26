The next Democrat debates are coming up next week, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper wanted to make everybody aware of his meteoric rise in the Dem field:

He’s trending upwards, y’all!

He’s at the cutting edge of wokeness. But he might not want to pop the cork on the champagne just yet:

What a buzzkill!

Hickenlooper got booed by some Dems last month for saying “socialism is not the answer,” so he’s probably not going to go much higher than that 2 percent.

