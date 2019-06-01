2020 presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper is currently polling at 0 percent in California, and it doesn’t look as if that number is going to rise much if this video is any indication. It seems that Hickenlooper is just too conservative to compete as a Democrat in 2020.

Joe Biden doesn’t have a clue what he’s in for, does he?

Here’s Hickenlooper being booed at the California Democrats State Convention for suggesting that socialism isn’t the answer, nor is eliminating private health insurance.

Trending

After we have a little chat about the Second Amendment, though.

The Obama administration seems downright conservative at this point.

* * *

Update:

It’s a shame we can’t talk this guy out of his gun control crusade:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: booCalifornia DemocratsGreen New Dealguaranteed employmentJohn Hickenlooperprivate health insurancesocialism