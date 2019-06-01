2020 presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper is currently polling at 0 percent in California, and it doesn’t look as if that number is going to rise much if this video is any indication. It seems that Hickenlooper is just too conservative to compete as a Democrat in 2020.

Joe Biden doesn’t have a clue what he’s in for, does he?

Here’s Hickenlooper being booed at the California Democrats State Convention for suggesting that socialism isn’t the answer, nor is eliminating private health insurance.

Democrat John Hickenlooper: “Socialism is not the answer” “We shouldn’t try to achieve universal coverage by removing private insurance from 150 million Americans” “We shouldn't try to tackle climate change by guaranteeing every American a gov job” Crowd boos loudly each time pic.twitter.com/Q3Oosgd8Wf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 1, 2019

Video from Fox News' live stream coverage of the California Democratic Party State Convention. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 1, 2019

I agree with him, so he clearly has zero chance of getting the Dem nomination. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 1, 2019

Worst thing is he’s right — WS (@wisisouki) June 1, 2019

Common sense has left the room — Chris (@CoachV79) June 1, 2019

Crowd: "Booo! We want every American to have a government job!" — Miguel Najdorf (@NajdorfMiguel) June 1, 2019

Your party has left you, bud. You’re welcome over here though 👍 — Jacob Harrison (@JacobH1776) June 1, 2019

After we have a little chat about the Second Amendment, though.

They’re now mad at him for saying this not because he’s wrong but because he’s right. — Taylor Kelly (@TMKColorado) June 1, 2019

Crowd wants free stuff — Q American Nationalist (@iamThebot) June 1, 2019

Sanity has forsaken the Democrat Party. — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 1, 2019

Build the wall, around California! — Right Now (@DemocratsDoSuck) June 1, 2019

Are there any good old fashioned Democrats anymore? — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) June 1, 2019

I thank God Trump was elected because these nutters wont go away. — DuncanDisorderly (@FredDarwin5) June 1, 2019

Some people in this country have been badly brain washed. It’s scary how effective the media and academia has been in this endeavor. — Dakota Dog (@sclafan8) June 1, 2019

The Obama administration seems downright conservative at this point.

The far-left has destroyed the Democratic Party — Kittie 🇺🇸🌈🇮🇱🤱🏽 (@Flkittie) June 1, 2019

The only normal democrat and they boo. Lmao — HandsOffAssange (@TheShadow4444) June 1, 2019

And just like that, sanity officially left a political party. — Phronimos (@akeraios777) June 1, 2019

I'm surprised he wasn't physically assaulted on the spot — TheGreatCuthruyu (@cuthruyu) June 1, 2019

Hello second term @realDonaldTrump — Lydia Darragh (@DarraghLydia) June 1, 2019

Update:

It’s a shame we can’t talk this guy out of his gun control crusade:

The @sunrisemvmt is asking @Hickenlooper to take their pledge not to take more than $200 from oil, gas etc execs. “If you want us to vote for you this is what we need.” He would not sign it pic.twitter.com/8P1C0IOvQb — Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) June 1, 2019

