As we told you this afternoon, Mollie Hemingway was among those who were taken aback by the things that seemed to catch Robert Mueller off guard. It got so bad that former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy described it this way:

So it’s an OUCH all the way around.

Trending

That’s funny right there!

***

Related:

THUD: Journos rushing to roll out quote from Mueller on Russia meddling trip HARD over Obama

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MuellerHearingsMueller reportRobert MuellerTrey Gowdy