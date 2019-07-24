As we told you this afternoon, Mollie Hemingway was among those who were taken aback by the things that seemed to catch Robert Mueller off guard. It got so bad that former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy described it this way:

WATCH: Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) says that "the person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today… was Bob Mueller," calls the hearings an "abject, miserable failure" for Democrats. #MuellerHearings #MuellerTestifies pic.twitter.com/ifdDShElcc — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 24, 2019

So it’s an OUCH all the way around.

"The person who learned the most about the Mueller report today was … Bob Mueller" ~ @TGowdySC pic.twitter.com/ySXDLUMUXE — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 24, 2019

That’s funny right there!

Trey Gowdy nailed it….what a clown show that the Democrats held today. #MuellerHearings #WalkAway https://t.co/kfHgu21tVZ — marie (@charmantmaries) July 24, 2019

