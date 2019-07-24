At the Mueller hearings today, the Democrats kept on polishing a lump of coal in the hopes that it would turn into a diamond. In one response, the former special counsel said something about Russia that journos were all over:

Mueller on Russia’s determination to interfere in American democracy: “they’re doing it as we sit here.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 24, 2019

Mueller on Russian interference: “They’re doing it as we sit here." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 24, 2019

Mueller on Russian interference in the future: "They're doing it as we sit here." — Tim Mak (@timkmak) July 24, 2019

Rep. Will Hurd asked fmr. special counsel Robert Mueller if he thought Russian interference in the US election was a single attempt. Mueller: "It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign." https://t.co/BpqQVy23fz pic.twitter.com/LOL9IC7fim — CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2019

It’s a good thing such a large segment of the media was in hibernation mode from 2009 to 2016 or they might have noted the time frame of when the interference in question took place and under whose watch:

And they did it in 2018, Jim.

And probably 1976, 80, 84, 88 and midyears too — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 24, 2019

They were doing it before 2016 why didn’t your boy Obama and the attorney general and the FBI do anything about it — Jack Bourbon (@tim_bourbon) July 24, 2019

Let’s see…. this started in 2016… and who was President at that time?? Oh I remember… it was Obama and he knew about it and did nothing!!! — DeeDee (@DeeDeeCrosgrove) July 24, 2019

We don’t recall journalists tripping over themselves to correct Barack Obama when he said this to Mitt Romney in 2012: