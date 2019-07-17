Over the weekend there was a major blackout in New York City, and Mayor Bill de Blasio helpfully provided New Yorkers with updates… while he was in Iowa campaigning for president. De Blasio then returned to the Big Apple, but he had more plans to campaign later this week that are being put on hold:

.@BilldeBlasio says he had planned to campaign out of town this weekend but decided to stay in New York to deal with the heat wave. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) July 17, 2019

He’s willing to put his zero percent on the line in order to help out in his own city. So it’s confirmed:

I don't use the word 'hero' often but… https://t.co/TJDCt1RifP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2019

The bravest man to ever set foot in this city pic.twitter.com/v3PLxZxJT5 — Marty1364 (@nysportsfan1364) July 17, 2019

Stunning and brave — Deputy Van Halen (@Serenitynow418) July 17, 2019

Then again, if he stayed away that would be one less person in NYC using air conditioning, so maybe he’s not helping.

It's hot everywhere, but so much courage. https://t.co/syzFJ5KCKb — JWF (@JammieWF) July 17, 2019

He's staying inside with the AC on. — Kirk Douglas (@RhodanDragon) July 17, 2019

And just what the hell is he planning to do to the heat wave? https://t.co/vIv9kBWWOu — Coder The Packetsmith (@CoderInCrisis) July 17, 2019

How will he be “dealing” with it? Will he be personally fanning people or installing air conditioners against his green agenda? https://t.co/clFTlqeEGS — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 17, 2019

We can be reasonably certain that Comrade Bill will blame classic steel and glass skyscrapers, along with the lack of a Green New Deal, for the looming July heatwave.