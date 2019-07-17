Over the weekend there was a major blackout in New York City, and Mayor Bill de Blasio helpfully provided New Yorkers with updates… while he was in Iowa campaigning for president. De Blasio then returned to the Big Apple, but he had more plans to campaign later this week that are being put on hold:

He’s willing to put his zero percent on the line in order to help out in his own city. So it’s confirmed:

Then again, if he stayed away that would be one less person in NYC using air conditioning, so maybe he’s not helping.

We can be reasonably certain that Comrade Bill will blame classic steel and glass skyscrapers, along with the lack of a Green New Deal, for the looming July heatwave.

Tags: 2020 campaignBill De BlasioheatwaveNew York City