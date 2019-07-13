A large portion of the people in Manhattan got an early preview of the Green New Deal on Saturday night, when power went out in many areas:

The @EmpireStateBldg along with other structures in Manhattan are dark due to a massive power outage In Midtown, Times Square, and other sections of Manhattan on Saturday July 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo @UPI #blackout pic.twitter.com/32lcqSwOcH — UPI Photos (@UPIPhotos) July 14, 2019

This is the area of Manhattan affected by the power failure that left at least 42,000 customers without electricity. It's still not clear what caused the blackout or how long it will take to restore power. https://t.co/AODQE8LNhU pic.twitter.com/y5cQmEbVqF — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 14, 2019

A J-Lo concert at Madison Square Garden also came to an abrupt intermission:

Just got evacuated out of Madison Square Garden. J-Lo concert ruined. #blackout — Sidewinder (@nj_sidewinder) July 14, 2019

I was all ready to get my entire life to “dinero” when the lights went out. It’s always been my dream to see a show at @msg and this was my first time, i was beyond excited. This is devastating. @JLo @TheGarden #NYCblackout #JLOItsMyParty pic.twitter.com/AXC8tsNTyc — Jerrod Palmer (@JerrodPalmer4) July 14, 2019

Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/PZhFoPkeeM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

The power was restored after quite some time:

The #blackout is over, but let us never forget the #trafficdads who got us through this troubling time. pic.twitter.com/nOGM6dNtVT — Kelley Heyer (@kelley_heyer) July 14, 2019

So that brought about a question:

Well, Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn’t in the area. But fortunately for New Yorkers, he was available to provide updates as the electrical outage unfolded. Comrade Bill was in Iowa, but he was there in spirit:

.@NYCEmergencyMgt is working with the NYPD, FDNY and city agencies to respond to power outages in Manhattan due to a manhole fire earlier this evening. Disruption is significant. We’ll have further updates soon — please follow @NotifyNYC. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

The blackout is between W 42nd St and 72nd St, from the Hudson River to as far as 5th Ave. NYPD has confirmed that there’s no foul play. This was a mechanical issue. NYPD & FDNY are currently responding to people with the most urgent needs, especially those stuck in elevators. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

Restorations are underway with ConEd aiming to have ALL customers restored by midnight.@nycemergencymgt is continuing to respond to affected area. In the case of an emergency situation, call 911. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

De Blasio also retweeted some NYC fire and police-related accounts, but New Yorkers can take comfort in the fact that he had to do so in order to maintain practically zero percent support in the race for the Democrat presidential nomination. However, he’s headed back to NYC:

Mayor de Blasio will NOT go back to Iowa to campaign for president even if power is restored *before* he flies back to NYC tomorrow morning, spokeswoman says. #NYCBlackout — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) July 14, 2019

de Blasio is heading back to NYC amid power outage Was scheduled to speak tomorrow in Cedar Rapids at Progress Iowa Corn Feed #2020dems #NYCpoweroutage https://t.co/TINHu4ks3E — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) July 14, 2019

Mayor @BilldeBlasio abbreviates his campaign trip in Iowa to return to NYC due to tonight’s blackout, per his campaign. — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) July 14, 2019

He’ll be back just in time to enjoy a fully-powered New York City.

In solidarity with New Yorkers during the blackout. Bill De Blasio sits in his motel room in Waterloo, Iowa, in complete darkness. pic.twitter.com/rJBMP7zcbQ — John Lurie (@lurie_john) July 14, 2019

Mayor de Blasio is being driven from Iowa to Chicago to catch first flight he can back to NYC tonight after the Manhattan #blackout. — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) July 14, 2019

Many thanks to Bill DeBlasio for personally managing this blackout so effectively jk he's in Waterloo, Iowa. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) July 14, 2019

Where in the world is @BilldeBlasio?🔌🤷🏼‍♀️ Oh, that’s right…he is in Iowa.🌽 You can keep him Iowa. 🙄 Motel 6 does a better job of keeping the lights on.💡🕯🔦#majorfail #NYCblackout #worstmayorinamerica #enjoyyouriowabiggulp #WomenforTrump — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) July 14, 2019

Shaun King is among the displeased:

It’s bad enough that Bill de Blasio is not here when huge chunks of our city are without electricity, but that he’s not sure if he’s coming back to help is unforgivable. Add ICE Raids to the mix here and the fact that’s he’s hobnobbing in Iowa is just irresponsible. https://t.co/tIYljYgmVX — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 14, 2019

Pass that popcorn!