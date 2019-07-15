Today CNN’s Brian Stelter explained that there’s a lot of BS falling from the sky these days and his network would be remiss if they didn’t cover it:

If it's raining B.S. from the sky every single day, and we stop covering the storm because we get used to the stench, then we're part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/vscCBbtXIt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 15, 2019

It seems to us that a lot of that BS has been created by CNN, and some of it is under the guise of “journalism” and “reporting.” Case in point: CNN’s chyron people were really earning their “facts first” motto today:

Current CNN chyron pic.twitter.com/bL62L5B1V5 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 15, 2019

The CNN chyron writer is having a field day: pic.twitter.com/jIbBIUpFL4 — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) July 15, 2019

So much “journalism”!

Totally not biased lol https://t.co/TREax2JaR4 — PunishedKitty (@bad_tits) July 15, 2019

THIS. Is CNN.

***

