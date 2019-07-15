Today CNN’s Brian Stelter explained that there’s a lot of BS falling from the sky these days and his network would be remiss if they didn’t cover it:

It seems to us that a lot of that BS has been created by CNN, and some of it is under the guise of “journalism” and “reporting.” Case in point: CNN’s chyron people were really earning their “facts first” motto today:

So much “journalism”!

THIS. Is CNN.

