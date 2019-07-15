Today CNN’s Brian Stelter explained that there’s a lot of BS falling from the sky these days and his network would be remiss if they didn’t cover it:
If it's raining B.S. from the sky every single day, and we stop covering the storm because we get used to the stench, then we're part of the problem. pic.twitter.com/vscCBbtXIt
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 15, 2019
It seems to us that a lot of that BS has been created by CNN, and some of it is under the guise of “journalism” and “reporting.” Case in point: CNN’s chyron people were really earning their “facts first” motto today:
Current CNN chyron pic.twitter.com/bL62L5B1V5
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 15, 2019
The CNN chyron writer is having a field day: pic.twitter.com/jIbBIUpFL4
— Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) July 15, 2019
So much “journalism”!
@CNN not journalists. Just 24/7 Op-Ed Communications Wing of Democrat Party #EnemyOfThePeople #FakeNewsMedia
— Red1Echo (@Red1Echo) July 15, 2019
Totally not biased lol https://t.co/TREax2JaR4
— PunishedKitty (@bad_tits) July 15, 2019
THIS. Is CNN.
