The Washington Post is under a severe heat warning right now after all the hot takes. First off was the reminder that “Trump’s racist tweets were written in the White House, which slaves helped build.” Next up, a call for Barack Obama to come to the rescue of the anti-Trump Resistance:

While the Left has Obama’s attention, maybe they can ask him what’s up with the pictures of people enduring “inhumane treatment at the border” that were in fact taken during his administration.

But we digress, because ex-MSNBC host Touré, Share Blue writer Oliver Willis and others say it’s NOT Obama’s responsibility, and so do others:

What? No. This is not his mess to clean up. And who on the right would listen to him? I assume tomorrow you’ll publish an opinion saying it’s time for ANY elected Republican to speak up and call Trump’s racism “racism.” Right? https://t.co/hQX0ZisKiV — Touré (@Toure) July 16, 2019





Barack Obama spent 2016 running around the country warning that this is what's going to happen. Everyone laughed, including the media. Obama is done working for this racist country. — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) July 15, 2019

Stop it! It's not his job to fix this mess. He's done his job. — Chuck Todd's Bangs 🍑 (@_marymary7) July 16, 2019

Obama did and he owes the people that blew him off, nothing. Exactly nothing. — Cipher (@snarkylicious) July 15, 2019

HE IS NOT YOUR MAGICAL NEGRO!! https://t.co/VHO3cDMgs7 — E’Twaun Moore apologist. (@I_am_J9911) July 16, 2019

GTFO with this dumbness. PBO owes you nothing. https://t.co/U0gCQOISLZ — PamplinLaw (@LesaPamplin) July 15, 2019

But upon reflection, maybe those arguing against putting all their hopes in Obama to come out and rescue them from Trump are on the right track but don’t realize the reasons:

The founder of the Concentration camps and the guy who appointed a racist as his Vice President? https://t.co/oer9HOQBcg — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 16, 2019

There is no better man to swoop in and save us, in a time when we have children in cages, than the man who started putting those children in cages in the first place. https://t.co/epJ4cDUW3H — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) July 16, 2019

Quite the quandary for the Left. Lucky for them they have the full loyalty of the mainstream media.

