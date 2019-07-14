You might recall NBC News breaking the story that some of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s ancestors owned slaves. As shocking as it might seem, the Republican Senate Majority Leader wasn’t the only member of Congress to have that type of family history. Records showed that Kamala Harris’ ancestors owned slaves, and now Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has decided to get out in front of everything with an admission:

Something that we've been talking about in town hall meetings — the legacy of slavery in the United States — now has a much more personal connection. I was recently given documents showing that both Amy and I are descended from people who owned slaves. https://t.co/rGKKLqcoKf — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 15, 2019

Wow: @BetoORourke just sent out a long email discussing how he's descended from people who owned slaves, writes, "I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others. That only increases the urgency I feel to help change this country." pic.twitter.com/mV8XMu7mET — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 15, 2019

JUST IN: Beto O'Rourke reveals that he and his wife are descended from slave owners https://t.co/89eFZlTUuw pic.twitter.com/W51HGdhvhK — The Hill (@thehill) July 15, 2019

From The Hill:

The former House lawmaker from Texas wrote in a Medium post that he was recently given documents showing that his paternal great-great-great grandfather listed two women, Rose and Eliza, as his possessions. “That those enslaved Americans owned by my ancestors were denied their freedom, denied the ability to amass wealth, denied full civil rights in America after slavery also had long term repercussions for them and their descendants,” O’Rourke wrote. “I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others,” he added in the post, a defense of reparations.

While we wait for CNN moderators at the next Dem debate to ask “Beto” how much money he (and his wife’s family) should personally be on the hook for when it comes to reparations, here are some thoughts:

You mean NBC didn’t find that one? Weird. https://t.co/vLnx4o3zAM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2019

Is this what we’re doing now? https://t.co/N4dMvQprbN — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) July 15, 2019

No one: Beto: My family used to own slaves… https://t.co/hieVJYd3cE — Eddy (@Eddy_Saar) July 15, 2019

this white dude randomly emailing me out of the day to remind me that his ancestors had owned mine is supposed to earn him my vote? https://t.co/TqAzPQ12Rm — bryce jackson (@brycejxn) July 15, 2019

Robert Francis O'Rourke should prob stick to standing on tables https://t.co/KEC9IjJchT — 🧙🏽‍♂️ (@DUBphiDUB) July 15, 2019

We look forward to another “show of hands” question at the Dem debates in Detroit later this month.