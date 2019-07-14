You might recall NBC News breaking the story that some of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s ancestors owned slaves. As shocking as it might seem, the Republican Senate Majority Leader wasn’t the only member of Congress to have that type of family history. Records showed that Kamala Harris’ ancestors owned slaves, and now Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has decided to get out in front of everything with an admission:

From The Hill:

The former House lawmaker from Texas wrote in a Medium post that he was recently given documents showing that his paternal great-great-great grandfather listed two women, Rose and Eliza, as his possessions.

“That those enslaved Americans owned by my ancestors were denied their freedom, denied the ability to amass wealth, denied full civil rights in America after slavery also had long term repercussions for them and their descendants,” O’Rourke wrote.

“I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others,” he added in the post, a defense of reparations.

While we wait for CNN moderators at the next Dem debate to ask “Beto” how much money he (and his wife’s family) should personally be on the hook for when it comes to reparations, here are some thoughts:

Trending

As are all the Dem candidates.

Go figure!

We look forward to another “show of hands” question at the Dem debates in Detroit later this month.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBeto O'RourkeDemocratsslavery