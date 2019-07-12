One day after his press conference where Alex Acosta took questions about the plea deal Jeff Epstein received while Acosta was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, it was announced that the Secretary of Labor is resigning:

Alex Acosta is out, Trump says. POTUS says it was Acosta’s decision to resign as Labor Secretary. Appearing together on South Lawn. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 12, 2019

President Trump announces Secretary Alex Acosta is resigning — says it was Acosta’s decision — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) July 12, 2019

The announcement comes in the wake of numerous calls for @SecretaryAcosta's resignation, in response to his role as US Attorney in a 2008 plea deal with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019

URGENT: Pres Trump just told reporters that @SecretaryAcosta is resigning. @POTUS says Acosta called him this morning, and it's Acosta's decision. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019

Pres Trump made the announcement about @SecretaryAcosta upon exiting the WH to board Marine One as he embarks on campaign fundraising trip to WI and OH. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019

At the same time, Pres Trump had praise for @SecretaryAcosta, calling him "a great Labor Secretary, not a good one." @POTUS says Acosta has done "a very good job." And the president thinks Acosta had explained his thinking in agreeing to plea deal with Epstein in 2008. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 12, 2019

