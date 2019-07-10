Did you hear? Alex Acosta totally just excused Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous sex crimes. Christine Pelosi, aka Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, caught the whole thing:

#Acosta straight up admitting his double standard of justice “Mr Epstein was a very wealthy and important person, his friends even more so, and these girls – much as we sympathized with them – just weren't either of those things." @SecretaryAcosta#AcostaResign — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 10, 2019

Wow. That sounds seriously awful.

Wow. Where is this quote from? — Just a small fish (@1792_papa) July 10, 2019

OM ACTUAL, he said that?!!! — Spartan Girl (@Spartan08666317) July 10, 2019

OM ACTUAL … ly he didn’t.

No — lisaroselee (@lisaroselee) July 10, 2019

Acosta never said that. https://t.co/EXmmowt0aZ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 10, 2019

But Pelosi sounds so convinced! How could she get something like that wrong?

? he didn't say this. this is a joke David Frum made. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 10, 2019

I hate the guy but he did not say that. This is something @davidfrum wrote sarcastically and immediately deleted. Please delete your tweet. — daphna (@daphna27) July 10, 2019

Apparently David Frum’s original tweet made it look like Acosta actually said it:

sorry – that sardonic comment should not have been phrased in a way that looked like a quotation, deleted. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 10, 2019

Good thing Christine checked before running with something so inflammatory.

David Frum first tweeted the “quote” as a sarcastic paraphrasing of Acosta. Frum deleted later when he realized people were taking it seriously. Pelosi here just cribbed a since-deleted tweet and didn’t even offer attribution. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 10, 2019

Pelosi has since deleted her tweet:

She didn’t acknowledge her dishonesty in any subsequent tweets. But that’s OK, because the outrage pot got stirred, and isn’t that what really matters?

Jfc — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) July 10, 2019

Disgusting, Mr Acosta. — Mike Burgess (@cedardad52) July 10, 2019

They are trying to find a way to legalize rape and molestation of under age girls. — trump is traitor (@Natali52475190) July 10, 2019

beyond disgusting — Alexander Crouton-Skitch (@AlexanderSkitch) July 10, 2019

He's saying the quiet things out loud. — Liberal Librarian (@Lib_Librarian) July 10, 2019

This is outrageous and horrible — Elizabeth Skidmore (@Faysdaughter2) July 10, 2019

Great work, everyone.

It was another fake quote from David Frum which has now been deleted. People are apparently copy and pasting it as true. This situation is awful enough without this fake shit muddying the waters. — Todd ShamTodd (@ToddShamTodd) July 10, 2019

Seriously. Alex Acosta is hard at work burying himself. The Resistance does themselves zero favors by pulling this kind of crap.

***

Update:

Oh, hey. Just in case you thought Pelosi deleted her tweet because she was embarrassed, think again.

So those girls didn't have wealth, wasn't important therefore Epstein and God knows who else had a right to their young bodies to do whatever they pleased? Acosta need to get on a fast track train to hell. — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) July 10, 2019

He still need to go straight to hell and take Epstein with him. — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) July 10, 2019

Acosta didn’t actually say what Pelosi said he did, but it’s OK because he’s a bad guy:

Truth and meanwhile I’m getting the video so pulled tweet until I can clip the video. Approx 11:50 am PT. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 10, 2019

Have fun scouring the video for footage that you know full well doesn’t exist.

***

Related:

SIREN: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is worried that some of her ‘faves’ will be implicated by Jeffrey Epstein